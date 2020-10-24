SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 P.M. FOR PREBLE, MONTGOMERY, MIAMI, LOGAN, CHAMPAIGN, CLARK, GREENE, CLINTON, WARREN, AND BUTLER COUNTY.

Overall the severe threat has shifted east of the Miami Valley. 30 mph wind gust remain possible with the storms moving through Greene and Clinton County.

Northwest wind may reach gusts 15-20 mph behind the cold front tonight. Temperatures are dropping. The rain cooled air has temperatures around 10 degrees cooler. Temperatures behind the front are already in the 40s in Indiana.

The weekend looks cool and dry. Wind may gust up to 20 mph on Saturday. Conditions will be calmer on Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s with some sunshine.

TONIGHT: Chance of severe thunderstorms, breezy and turning chilly. Low 42

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High 52

SATURDAY NIGHT: Lows are back in the upper 30s. A light east wind around 8 mph should help limit frost.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A slight chance of a few showers late in the day. High 56

Rain chances increase late Sunday as a front lifts in from the south. A wave of low pressure will move along the front on Monday, and this will keep rain likely as we start the new week.