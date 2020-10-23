Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

TONIGHT: Chance of severe thunderstorms, breezy and turning chilly. Low 42

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High 54

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A slight chance of a few showers late in the day. High 58

