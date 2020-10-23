Ahead of a cold front, it will be a warm and breezy day. The first half of the day looks dry, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Any of the thunderstorms could produce strong wind, hail or an isolated tornado.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening, so they could impact high school football playoff games. Gradually, rain will taper off tonight. We expect dry weather as we head into the weekend.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warm with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. High 77

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early on then mostly cloudy, breezy and turning chilly. Low 42

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High 54

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A slight chance of a few showers late in the day. High 58

Rain chances increase late Sunday as a front lifts in from the south. A wave of low pressure will move along the front on Monday, and this will keep rain likely as we start the new week.