Very warm temperatures are expected again tonight under mainly clear skies. Friday will start out quite breezy, but there is a chance of late day showers and storms.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear and warm. Low 62
FRIDAY: Breezy, very warm with PM showers and storms. High of 78
FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storm, turning cooler. Low 45
SATURDAY: Early AM showers, otherwise, mostly cloudy and much colder. High 56
