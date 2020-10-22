Very warm temperatures are expected again tonight under mainly clear skies. Friday will start out quite breezy, but there is a chance of late day showers and storms.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and warm. Low 62

FRIDAY: Breezy, very warm with PM showers and storms. High of 78

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storm, turning cooler. Low 45

SATURDAY: Early AM showers, otherwise, mostly cloudy and much colder. High 56