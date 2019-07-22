Thunderstorms will remain possible into Monday morning. There’s a chance for showers on Monday. A cold front will shift winds to blow from the north 5-15 mph. We will keep the northerly winds through Wednesday. Temperatures will stay below the average high of 84 degrees through Thursday. Next week will pretty much be perfect. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Off and on Storms, breezy. Low 70

TOMORROW: A few showers, becoming nice and much cooler. High 75

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with patchy fog. Low 58

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, and breezy. High 76

Temperatures will slowly warm into the weekend. Rain should stay out of the area. There is a low chance for an afternoon thunderstorm Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday.