A cold front moving into the Miami Valley will finally bring rain back to the area. We will see showers and the chance of thunder develop around lunchtime. The rain will continue to move from west-to-east through the afternoon hours. We could have an isolated stronger wind gust. Rain will taper off in the evening.

Tonight we will be dry, and we may have a little fog form. We’ll be turning a bit chilly, with lows dropping into the upper 40s. Tuesday, cool air will be firmly in place and highs will only reach the mid-60s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, becoming breezy and cooler. Showers and thunderstorms are likely. High 70

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 47

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, continued mild. High 68

Dry weather will return for the middle part of the week, but cool air will remain in place. We’ll see highs in the 60s most of the week, with temperatures struggling to get out of the upper 50s Friday afternoon.