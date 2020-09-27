This evening we will see calming wind and mostly clear skies. The cloud coverage will increase tonight. Temperatures will be mild in the mid to low 60s.

On Monday a cold front will move through the region. This will bring a chance of rain to the Miami Valley. An isolated thunderstorm could produce damaging wind gusts. There is a very low risk of severe weather Monday afternoon. The wind will be gusty as the front moves through the region between 10 p.m. and 5 p.m. Storm chances will decrease behind the front. Some rain will continue into the night.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low 64

TOMORROW: Chance of showers, isolated storm. Gusty and turning colder. High of 72 and falling in the afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 8-12 mph westerly breeze. Low 48

TUESDAY: Cooler with partly sunny skies. High 65

Temperatures will be getting cooler as the week progresses. Highs on Friday may not make it to 60.