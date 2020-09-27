Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

This evening we will see calming wind and mostly clear skies. The cloud coverage will increase tonight. Temperatures will be mild in the mid to low 60s.

On Monday a cold front will move through the region. This will bring a chance of rain to the Miami Valley. An isolated thunderstorm could produce damaging wind gusts. There is a very low risk of severe weather Monday afternoon. The wind will be gusty as the front moves through the region between 10 p.m. and 5 p.m. Storm chances will decrease behind the front. Some rain will continue into the night.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low 64

TOMORROW: Chance of showers, isolated storm. Gusty and turning colder. High of 72 and falling in the afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 8-12 mph westerly breeze. Low 48

TUESDAY: Cooler with partly sunny skies. High 65

Temperatures will be getting cooler as the week progresses. Highs on Friday may not make it to 60.

