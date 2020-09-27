Temperatures will still be nicely above average today. Normal high is 71. Winds will become gusty again this afternoon. On Monday, we will see falling temperatures with a chance of showers and gusty winds due to a couple of cold fronts that will march across the Ohio Valley.
TODAY: Breezy, warm and humid. Highs around 80
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low 64
MONDAY: Chance of showers, isolated storm. Breezy and turning colder. High of 72 and falling in the afternoon.
Temperatures will be getting cooler as the week progresses. Highs on Friday will barely make 60.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Breezy, warm and humid today, turning colder Monday with rain chances
- Ohio pro-choice and pro-life advocates gear up for possible challenges to Roe vs. Wade
- ‘She is the female Scalia’: Lawmakers react to President Trump picking Amy Coney Barrett to replace RBG
- Several crews battle house fire in Riverside
- Domestic violence center receiving support, donations from Dayton fraternity members during pandemic