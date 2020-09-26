We are seeing clearing skies across the northern half of the Miami Valley this evening. It was tough to get the stratus clouds to break this afternoon resulting in a high today of just 79 degrees. Lows tonight will be mild once again with a few clouds increasing again heading into tomorrow morning.

The southerly wind sticks around tomorrow keeping high temperatures in the lower 80s. Highs will be about 10 degrees above the seasonal normal.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and mild. Low 63

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. High 82

A gradual cooling trend this week. Chances of rain Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the mid 70s on Monday and by Friday, highs will only be around 60.