Another round of rain will move into the Miami Valley after 7:30 p.m. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. We will keep scattered storms in the area through Wednesday morning. The rain will taper off into the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Temperatures will rise behind a warm front tonight. It is cooler right now than it will be at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. Your Midnight temperatures will be around 57 degrees. You can expect temperatures in the 60s at the bus stop.

Thursday looks to be a dry day. We will warm up, too, as afternoon highs climb up close to 80-degrees. A cold front moves in Friday bringing the threat of showers and even a few thunderstorms.