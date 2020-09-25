We continue with pleasant Fall weather. Dry conditions will stick around through the weekend, as we continue a warming trend. Today, humidity stays comfortable and we will climb up near 80-degrees with lots of sunshine.

Saturday, temperatures will get even warmer as we hit the mid-80s in the afternoon, with increasing humidity. And Sunday looks warm and humid, as dry weather continues.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 80

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 58

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. High 84

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High 82

Rain chances go up next week, as a cold front will move into the region. More clouds and scattered showers will keep temperatures in the 70s on Monday, and behind the front we expect even cooler conditions. Highs will be in the 60s for the rest of the week!