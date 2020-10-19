A light mist keeps visibility low in the Miami Valley this evening. Scattered showers will return after 7:30 p.m. Off and on showers will continue into Tuesday morning. The low tonight will be around 47 degrees.

It does look like there will be a break in the rain Tuesday afternoon. Scattered showers return again late Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday morning.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered rain. Low 47

TOMORROW: Mild and cloudy with scattered showers early. High 62

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mild and cloudy with rain moving north overnight. Low 57

WEDNESDAY: Seasonably warm and mostly cloudy with a few showers to the north. High 72

A warming trend will continue through Thursday. It looks like we will see some sunshine Thursday and Friday before the next cold front moves through the region and cools temperatures over the weekend.