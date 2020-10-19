TONIGHT: Chance of showers throughout evening. Low 47.
TOMORROW: Showers before lunchtime, more rain in evening. High 62.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 72.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- CVS hiring several thousand work-from-home employees among 15,000 openings
- AAA’s online driver’s ed program growing amidst pandemic
- Young voters requesting ballots, but they’re returning them at a slower rate
- Dayton Christian School celebrates a ‘quarter back’ together with no COVID-19 cases
- 13 horses killed in crash on Missouri highway