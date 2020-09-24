The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta are passing south of the Miami Valley today. We will start off with some clouds, thanks to that system. The clouds will break up this afternoon, and we’ll enjoy the return of sunshine. It will still be pleasantly warm.

Friday we will continue with nice weather. Highs will be in the upper 70s, close to 80, with low humidity.

TODAY: Decreasing clouds, pleasantly warm. High 78

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 55

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm. High 80

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Slightly more humid. High 84

Saturday will be the warmest day of the next 10 days, plus. Highs will climb more than 10-degrees above normal as we hit the mid-80s. Rain chances will go up slightly, more so next week.