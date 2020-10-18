After a little bit of rain this morning, more rain is on the way. Showers will become scattered across the area by 10 p.m. Widespread showers, heavy at times will be likely early Monday morning. Grab the umbrella for the bus stop, and be prepared to turn the wipers on as you head to work. Monday looks to be a soggy day.

TONIGHT: Showers likely. Low 48

MONDAY: Rain, heavy at times. Much cooler. High 56

Warming up this week back to near 80 by Thursday. Still some low chances of rain Tuesday and Wednesday.