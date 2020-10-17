After a cold and sunny start on Saturday skies will remain mostly cloudy into the night. It won’t be quite as cold tonight. A south breeze around 10 mph will keep the air moving and help prevent frost.

Some light showers are likely over the northern counties this evening. Moisture will increase on Sunday and rain will become more likely Sunday evening. All of the Miami Valley should expect to see rain on Monday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, light south breeze, not as cold. Low 46

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, windy with gust 20-25 mph out of the southwest. Slight chance of a shower, mainly north. High 64

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers, light wind shifts out of the northeast. Low 48

MONDAY: Scattered showers continue, heavy at times. High 58

The unsettled pattern will continue into Tuesday. It looks like we will get a break with some sunshine on Thursday. Temperatures will warm the second half of the week, with another cold front expected on Friday.