High pressure gave us a chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine is in store for the Miami Valley today. Tonight some clouds will roll into the area and that will help to keep temperatures up overnight.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 62

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy, not as cold. Low 45

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Slight chance of PM shower, mainly north. High 63

Rain chances increase Sunday night across the Miami Valley and continue into Monday. It will be unsettled this week with several days with chances of rain.