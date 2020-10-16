Cold air has moved into the Miami Valley! After starting in the 30s with areas of frost, we will only reach the mid-50s for highs this afternoon. We expect a lot of sunshine, so it will be a cool, but bright fall day!

Tonight we once again drop into the 30s. Low 30s are expected, and some spots will drop below freezing. Frost is likely, so protect your plants!

TODAY: Areas of morning frost. Mostly sunny and cool. High 55

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Widespread frost, and a freeze possible. Low 33

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 60

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and mild. A 20% chance of showers by evening. High 62

We’ll warm up into the low 60s over the weekend. Most of the weekend will be dry, but we start to see the slight chance of a few showers by Sunday evening. Rain will become likely Sunday night.