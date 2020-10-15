Storm Team 2 Forecast

Frost Advisory with a Freeze Warning West

Tonight we get cold! We expect to drop into the mid-30s, and frost is possible through early Friday morning. Friday will be a beautiful, but cool fall day. Cold conditions will develop again Friday night, and we could have more frost and a freeze through Saturday morning.

TONIGHT: Clearing after midnight and colder, scattered frost late. Low 36 but near freezing along the Ohio/Indiana border.

FRIDAY: Areas of morning frost, then partly to mostly sunny and cool. High 55

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with frost and temperatures near freezing. Low 33

SATURDAY: Areas of morning frost, then mostly sunny, a nice fall day. High 60

Saturday afternoon, we will have a nice rebound as temperatures climb up near 60-degrees with lots of sun. A warming trend will continue Sunday. More showers are possible early next week.

