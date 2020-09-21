After a fantastic weekend, the nice weather will continue this week. We will stick with tons of sun, and low humidity. Mornings will be cool, and afternoons pleasantly warm.

Rain chances remain very low through the week. The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will pass south of us Thursday into Thursday night. While this bears watching, it looks like most showers stay south of our area.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 75

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 47

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 77

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a touch warmer. High 80

The next decent chance for rain will arrive over the weekend. Scattered showers and the chance of thunder will be most likely Saturday night into Sunday.