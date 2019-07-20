The heatwave continues. Highs will be in the 90s once again on Sunday. The heat index will be around 105. The Excessive Heat Warning continues until 8 p.m. Sunday evening. Heat-related illnesses can happen quickly in these temperatures.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, but muggy. Low 78

TOMORROW: Very hot and humid with a chance for evening thunderstorms. High 92

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few storms, becoming cooler. Low 70

MONDAY: Much cooler with a chance for storms. High 77

A cold front moves in late on Sunday. There is a marginal risk for severe weather and damaging winds Sunday evening. Temperatures will be much cooler next week.