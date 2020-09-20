The weather remains sunny, mild, and dry this evening. Temperatures will be a bit warmer tonight with a light NE breeze 5-10 mph. Frost isn’t likely the rest of the week as temperatures slowly heat back up.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 44

MONDAY: Sunny and a little warmer. High 75

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear, calm and cool. Low 47

TUESDAY: A bit warmer with a few clouds and a light SE breeze. High 76

Dry weather persists throughout much of the week ahead with very little if any chances of rainfall. Highs will rebound back to near 80 by mid-week.