An abundance of sunshine is in the forecast for today. Temperatures will climb a little higher this afternoon, into the low 70s.

TODAY: Sunny and mild. High 71

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 44

MONDAY: Sunny and a little warmer. High 73

Dry weather persists throughout much of the week ahead with very little if any chances of rainfall. Highs will rebound back to near 80 by the end of the week.