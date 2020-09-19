High pressure will dominate the Ohio Valley this last weekend of summer. Temperatures will be running below average but plenty of sunshine for outdoor activities.

TODAY: Sunny and cool. High 65

TONIGHT: Clear skies & chilly. Low 42

SUNDAY: Sunny and a little warmer. High 70

The next 7 days will be dry and filled with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will trend warmer towards the end of the week topping out near 80.