High pressure will dominate the Ohio Valley this last weekend of summer. Temperatures will be running below average but plenty of sunshine for outdoor activities.
TODAY: Sunny and cool. High 65
TONIGHT: Clear skies & chilly. Low 42
SUNDAY: Sunny and a little warmer. High 70
The next 7 days will be dry and filled with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will trend warmer towards the end of the week topping out near 80.
