We’ll enjoy some beautiful fall-like weather during the last official weekend of summer. We will experience chilly mornings followed by full sun and nice, mild afternoons.

Low temperatures will drop into the lower 40s in Dayton both tonight and Saturday night. Across the far north, upper 30s are expected. Outlying areas in the far nothern Miami Valley could have patchy light frost.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 66

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 42

SATURDAY: Sunny and mild. High 65

SUNDAY: Sunny and mild. High 68

The fantastic stretch of weather will continue through the first half of next week. We will experience a gradual warming trend, as temperatures will climb back up near 80-degrees by mid-week.