Sunshine returns today, as high pressure builds into the region. We will be nice and bright in the afternoon, with pleasant temperatures. Highs will be close to normal, as we reach the upper 60s.

Clear conditions will continue tonight into Wednesday. Winds will pick up later Wednesday afternoon, and as we get a decent south wind flowing, we will warm into the mid-70s again.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 68

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 45

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, nice and warm. A little breezy late in the day. High 75

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. A 40% chance of scattered showers. High 66

Another cold front will move in on Thursday. This will keep winds up, kick off some more scattered showers, and bring in even cooler air. Highs will not get out of the 50s Friday or Saturday, and overnight lows will be in the 30s. We could have a widespread frost or even freezing conditions Saturday morning.