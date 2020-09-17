TONIGHT: Clearing and quite cool. Low 48
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High 65
SATURDAY: Sunny and mild. High 68
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- What’s Halloween 2020 looking like? Local costume shop weighs in
- New HVAC donated to mom with 6 children with special needs
- Cash App con could wipe out your bank account
- Local Red Cross volunteers make it to Oregon to help wildfire evacuees
- Pres. Trump plans stop in Vandalia Sept. 21