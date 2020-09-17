A cold front will cross the Miami Valley today. It’s not bringing a big rain chance, because it’s lacking moisture. But it will bring a fall-feel for the end of the week and the weekend.

Tonight clouds clear out and temperatures drop into the upper 40s. We expect the return of mostly sunny sky on Friday, with much cooler air in place. Highs will only reach the mid-60s.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. A very small chance of an isolated light shower. High 73

TONIGHT: Clearing and quite cool. Low 48

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Low 66

SATURDAY: Sunny and mild. High 65

Morning temperatures on Saturday will be quite low, dropping into the lower 40s. If you head out early, you will definitely want some layers as it will feel chilly!