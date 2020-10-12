Clouds will be common again today, but may break a bit in the mid-late afternoon as the wind picks up. We will continue to run above normal, with highs in the upper 70s.

This evening and through the first part of the night, showers and a few thunderstorms are possible. A cold front will be crossing the area, ushering in slightly cooler air for Tuesday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, still warm. Becoming breezy late day, with some showers or a thunderstorm possible by evening. High 77

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms early on. Clearing late and turning chilly. Low 46

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 70

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued nice. High 73

We’ll get back to tons of sun Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be quite pleasant with highs in the low 70s. Another cold front arrives on Thursday bringing in more rain and even cooler air.