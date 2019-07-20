***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING UNTIL 8 PM FOR THE ENTIRE MIAMI VALLEY*** HEAT INDEX THIS AFTERNOON 100-106.

Today will be the hottest day of the week, with highs around 95 this afternoon. Factoring in the high humidity, it will feel like 100-106 during the peak heating of the day today. Take extra precautions this afternoon by drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks in the shade. Sunday, it will still be hot and humid but chances for showers and storms will limit highs in the lower 90s.

TODAY: Very hot and humid, mostly sunny. High around 95. H.I 100-106

TONIGHT: Very warm and muggy. Becoming partly cloudy. Low 78

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Chance of showers and storms. High 92

Relief from the heat comes on Monday with more chances for showers and storms and the passage of a cold front that will allow highs only to reach into the 70s.

Live Doppler 2HD

