Hazy sunshine will continue today, and it will be the warmest day of the week. Highs will push up near 80-degrees this afternoon, with comfortable humidity continuing.

A cold front will approach the area late tonight/early Thursday. We will see clouds increase through Thursday morning, and have the slight chance of a spotty shower through the day. Any rainfall looks light, and it will be breezy and much cooler.

TODAY: Hazy sunshine and a little warmer. High 80

TONIGHT: Clear early, becoming partly cloudy. Low 55

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler with a 20% chance of a spotty shower. High 73

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 66

Over the weekend, we will have chilly mornings, as temperatures drop into the mid-40s. It will definitely have a fall-feel as we enjoy the last official weekend of summer.

