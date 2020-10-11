A cool front will stall out across the Miami Valley today, while moisture from remnants of Delta pass to our south. This squeeze play will bring in chances for a few showers to the Miami Valley through this evening.
TODAY: Areas of morning fog. A few showers. High 75
TONIGHT: Areas of fog developing. Mostly cloudy and mild. Low 58
MONDAY: Morning fog. Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and isolated storms mainly in the afternoon. High 77
Dry weather for mid week and a slight chance of showers on Thursday. Much cooler air for Friday and Saturday with highs only in the 50s.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- A few showers today, not a complete washout
- ‘Huber Haunts’ provides spooky, safe Halloween experience
- Coronavirus in Ohio: 1,300+ new cases reported Saturday
- Second stimulus checks: Pelosi dismisses latest White House coronavirus aid offer
- Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities hosts first trunk-or-treat event