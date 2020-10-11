Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cool front will stall out across the Miami Valley today, while moisture from remnants of Delta pass to our south. This squeeze play will bring in chances for a few showers to the Miami Valley through this evening.

TODAY: Areas of morning fog. A few showers. High 75

TONIGHT: Areas of fog developing. Mostly cloudy and mild. Low 58

MONDAY: Morning fog. Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and isolated storms mainly in the afternoon. High 77

Dry weather for mid week and a slight chance of showers on Thursday. Much cooler air for Friday and Saturday with highs only in the 50s.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS