A cool front will stall out across the Miami Valley today, while moisture from remnants of Delta pass to our south. This squeeze play will bring in chances for a few showers to the Miami Valley through this evening.

TODAY: Areas of morning fog. A few showers. High 75

TONIGHT: Areas of fog developing. Mostly cloudy and mild. Low 58

MONDAY: Morning fog. Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and isolated storms mainly in the afternoon. High 77

Dry weather for mid week and a slight chance of showers on Thursday. Much cooler air for Friday and Saturday with highs only in the 50s.