We will continue to enjoy nice weather through the middle part of the week. Expect hazy sunshine today, with high-level haze from wildfire smoke. Humidity will remain low, and highs will stay close to normal, as we reach the mid-70s.

Tonight, we will continue with clear sky and cool temperatures as lows drop into the low 50s. Sunshine returns Wednesday, again filtered by high-level haze at times. We will warm into the lower 80s, and this will be the warmest day for the next week or longer.

TODAY: Hazy sunshine, continued nice. High 76

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 53

WEDNESDAY: Hazy sunshine, a little warmer. High 82

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with a 20% chance of a spotty shower. High 73

A cold front will cross the area on Thursday. Moisture is limited, so there is just a slight shower chance, and many will continue with dry weather. This front will bring in an even stronger push of cool air for Friday and the weekend.

