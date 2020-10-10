Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical storm Delta is providing the cloud cover that we are experiencing across the Miami Valley today. It will be breezy, warm and humid with temperatures running over 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. A perfect day to check out the fall foliage or pick up your pumpkins.

TODAY: Breezy, warm and humid. High 78

TONIGHT: Warm with patchy fog. Low 60

SUNDAY: A few showers mainly in the afternoon. Breezy, warm and humid. High near 75.

Chance of showers continues on Monday and then more dry weather for mid week. Highs for the next several days will stay in the 70s.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS