Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Clear early, becoming partly cloudy. Low 55

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler with a 20% chance of a spotty shower. High 73

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 66

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS