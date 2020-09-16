TONIGHT: Clear early, becoming partly cloudy. Low 55
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler with a 20% chance of a spotty shower. High 73
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 66
