This week will definitely have a fall feel! We’ll see highs in the mid-upper 70s both today and Tuesday with low humidity. Expect dry weather and a ton of sunshine.

Overnight lows will drop into the 40s tonight, so it will be quite cool. We will experience a brief warm-up Wednesday, before temperatures drop again for the second half of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 76

TONIGHT: Clear and quite cool. Low 49

TUESDAY: Sunny and continued nice. High 77

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 82

Friday’s high temperature looks to only top out in the upper 60s, with overnight lows hitting the mid-40s this weekend.

