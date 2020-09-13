Get ready for some fabulous weather on Monday. Highs will be in the 70s with low humidity and mostly sunny skies.

The humidity will continue to drop tonight and we will see clearing skies overnight. However there may be some patchy fog, especially for those areas that saw some rain early Sunday morning.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. patchy fog, becoming less humid. Low 57

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine and cooler. High 76

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 50

TUESDAY: Sunny skies and pleasant conditions with low humidity. High 75

Dry weather and comfortable temperatures through Wednesday. Thursday we may see some unsettled weather due to Sally. Right now it looks like most of the rain will stay in Kentucky.