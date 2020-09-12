Tonight a surge of moisture will come up out of the southwest. There doesn’t look to be a severe weather threat, but there may be a few thunderstorms, especially Sunday morning.

A cold front will move through late Sunday morning. Humidity will be dropping into the night. Temperatures will cool off quite a bit with lows back in the 50s by Monday morning.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 70

SUNDAY: Chance of a few showers and storms early in the morning, the sun peaks through in the afternoon. High 81

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cooler with clearing skies. Low 57

MONDAY: A wonderful day with low humidity and below normal temps. High 76

Sunshine and lower humidity returns to the Miami Valley next week. Highs in the mid 70s starts the week and warm to around 80 late week.