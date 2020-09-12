A warm front will push through the Miami Valley today. This will spark scattered showers and storms this afternoon and overnight tonight. A cold front will push through the Miami Valley on Sunday.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and storms this afternoon. High 85

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Low near 70

SUNDAY: Chance of a few showers and storms. High 82

Sunshine and lower humidity returns to the Miami Valley next week. Highs in the mid 70s starts the week and warm to around 80 late week.