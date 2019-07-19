Storm Team 2 Forecast

The heat continues. The Excessive Heat Warning is in place until 8 p.m. on Saturday Evening. This means a heat index from 105-110 degrees is likely. This is the feels like temperature. Heat-related illnesses can happen quickly in these temperatures.

TONIGHT: It doesn’t cool down enough to provide relief. Low 76

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny and Hot! Heat Index 105-110. High 96

SATURDAY NIGHT: Still warm. Low 75

SUNDAY: Sunday will still be hot ahead of a cold front. 50% chance of storms. High 92

Relief is on the way! A cold front will bring a chance for storms and cooler temperatures to start next week. Highs will stay in the 80s throughout the work week.

