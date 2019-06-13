Wind gusts up to 55 mph will continue this evening. Around 10 p.m. we will really start to notice things calm down. Our skies will also begin to clear overnight. This means we will have another very chilly start to the day. Lows will drop down into the 40s.

TONIGHT: Clearing, breezy and quite chilly. Low 49

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High 75

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer and becoming slightly more humid. A 30% chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms. High 80

Rain chances will increase again through the weekend. A few showers or thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday, with rain becoming more likely on Sunday. Humidity will be on the rise, as well.