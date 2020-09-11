Cooler and less humid air is building into the Miami Valley today. We will see more clouds around, but expect a dry day ahead.

Tonight will still be comfortable, but heading into the weekend, a warm and humid air mass returns. Saturday will start dry, but the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop by late afternoon and continue into the evening and overnight. Any thunderstorm that moves in will have the potential to produce damaging wind.

TODAY: Partly sunny, cooler and less humid. High 76

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, nice and cool. Low 60

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, becoming more humid. A 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late day. High 83

SUNDAY: A 30% chance of morning showers and thunderstorms. Then becoming partly sunny and less humid late. High 82

A few showers or thunderstorms will linger through the first part of Sunday. In the afternoon, we will dry out and turn less humid.