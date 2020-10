Dry weather and clear conditions continue tonight. Wednesday will be a sunny, warm and windy day.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 55

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, windy and warm. High 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 45

THURSDAY: Sunny, lighter winds and pleasant. High 70

We will be a little cooler behind a cold front on Thursday, but temperatures will warm again as we head into the weekend. Late Sunday and into Monday, we will finally see a chance of rain.