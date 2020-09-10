After some areas of morning fog, we will see a mix of sun and clouds today. It won’t be quite as hot, but it will still be warm and humid. Highs will climb into the upper 70s across the northern Miami Valley, and into the mid-80s in the central and southern counties.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and dry. For Friday, we will notice a nice drop in humidity. Highs will be cooler, too, reaching the mid-upper 70s.

TODAY: Areas of morning fog, then partly sunny. Not as hot, but still humid. High 84

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 60

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 78

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and becoming more humid. A 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 83

Over the weekend, humidity comes back up and we’ll see our next chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, the best chance will be later in the day Saturday and through the first part of Sunday.