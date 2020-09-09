Today will be another hot and humid day, with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will climb up near 90-degrees this afternoon, and our heat index will push into the lower 90s.

Overnight, we could again see fog develop in the northern Miami Valley. Thursday will feature a few more clouds around throughout the day, but we will remain dry. It won’t be as hot during the second half of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 90

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with fog developing across the northern counties. Low 65

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High 81

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 78

Dry weather will continue through the end of the week. The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will return over the weekend, but neither day looks like a wash-out.