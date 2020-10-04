Temperatures are dropping behind a cold front this evening. The rain is east of the Miami Valley. A few showers may come off the Great Lakes into the northern counties. Otherwise, we are really going to start to see clearing skies tonight. This will lead to two possible scenarios.

First, the soil is wet from the rain. This will keep the dew point at the surface around 40 degrees. Fog development will be likely with a low temperature of 40 tonight.

Second, areas that did not see as much rain may see frost develop with clear skies, calm winds, and lows dropping into the upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog for some and frost for others as skies start to clear overnight. Low 40

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High 62

A warming trend through mid-week. Another system will bring warm temperatures and strong winds on Wednesday.