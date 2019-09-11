Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

Heat and humidity will continue today, with highs near 90, and heat index values pushing into the mid-90s. We have the chance of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly north of I-70.

Rain chances are very low Thursday, just a slight shower chance, as we once again experience a hot and humid day. A cold front will approach the area late Friday, bringing in a few more showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 30% chance of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly north of I-70. High 90

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 70

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 20% chance of an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 90

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day. High 88

Behind Friday’s front, we will see humidity lower for the weekend. It will still be warm, however, with highs in the low to mid 80s Saturday and Sunday.

