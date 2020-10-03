Let’s take a second to remember Hotober of 2019. Temperatures are much different this year with La Nina present in the pacific we are already seeing more dips in the jet stream keeping our temperatures a bit cooler this fall than the high pressure ridge of 2019 that lead to a very hot start to October.

No frost concern tonight. Mostly cloudy skies will keep low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s tonight. Moisture is increasing and a passing sprinkle can’t be ruled out. Rain will increase in coverage midday on Tuesday. Off and on showers will continue into the evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, maybe a passing sprinkle? Low 48

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 58

Mainly dry weather for the next several days and a gradual warming trend into the middle of next week.