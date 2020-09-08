Scattered thunderstorms will continue overnight. Overall the severe risk is very low now that we have lost heat from the sun. The thunderstorms will continue to move east across the region with a slow push back north closer to the stalled front near I-80.

Thunderstorms should be north of the region by 2 a.m. Your morning commute with be dry tomorrow with more sunshine expected during the day.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms winding down, muggy. Low 67

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs near 90

Temperatures stay quite warm mid week before a cool down by Friday. Most days are dry with only isolated storm chances towards the end of the week.