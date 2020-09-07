A few showers and storms are possible this Labor Day, but many areas will stay dry. Everyone will experience higher humidity and warmer temperatures. Winds will kick up this afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph. A couple of storms may reach severe limits this afternoon.
TODAY: Breezy, warm and humid. A few showers and storms possible. High 86
TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms winding down, muggy. Low 67
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs near 90
Temperatures stay quite warm mid week before a cool down by Friday. Most days are dry with only isolated storm chances towards the end of the week.
