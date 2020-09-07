Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A few showers and storms are possible this Labor Day, but many areas will stay dry. Everyone will experience higher humidity and warmer temperatures. Winds will kick up this afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph. A couple of storms may reach severe limits this afternoon.

TODAY: Breezy, warm and humid. A few showers and storms possible. High 86

Chance of a few showers and storms mainly this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms winding down, muggy. Low 67

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs near 90

Temperatures stay quite warm mid week before a cool down by Friday. Most days are dry with only isolated storm chances towards the end of the week.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS